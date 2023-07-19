Calvin James Smith, 97, a former resident of Ossian, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Majestic Care SW.

Calvin was born May 7, 1926, in Allen County, to Louis and Sylvia Johnson Smith. He was an Army veteran and then worked as a stock keeper at International Harvester, retiring after 40 years.

He was a member of the Zanesville United Brethren Church and enjoyed spending time outside, lawn care, and traveling. Surviving are his children, Cynthia (Mike) Waldman of Ossian and Kevin (Jan) Smith of Fort Wayne; his grandchildren, Jenny (Kraig) Kumfer, J. D. (Amy) Waldman, Stephanie (Carl) Smedberg, Andrew (Jamie) Smith, Paula (Austin) Schlarb, and Caleb (Paula) Smith; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois A. Sink Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 W. Broadway in Zanesville, Ind. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Burial will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery.

Contributions in Calvin’s memory may be made to Camp Cotubic. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Smith family.