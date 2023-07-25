Anna C. Miller, 83, of Poneto, a former resident of Hartford City, died at her home at 10:47 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023.

She was born Dec. 30, 1939, in Hartford City. She married Hugh L. Miller Sr. in Hartford City; her husband preceded her in death May 15, 2013.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Melvin) Echevarria of Bluffton; five sons, Hugh “LeRoy” Miller Jr. of Cookeville, Tenn., Paul W. Miller of Poneto, Gregory A. (Barbara) Miller of Portland, George O. Miller of Geneva, and Daniel A. Miller of Arizona; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Bob) Stefanski of Ossian; and a brother, Randy Wine of Hartford City.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara J. Hupp; her father, Maynard Walker; her mother, Gladys Regan Walker-Wine; three sisters, Glenna West, Patty Walker-Wilson, and Debra Fogle; and four brothers, Herman Walker, Paul Walker, Raymond Lee Wine, and Ronnie Wine.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

