Betty J. Kunkel, 95, of Pennville, Ind., passed away at home with her family by her side at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

She was born on Saturday, June 9, 1928, in Frankton, Ind., to the late Hobart M. and Abigail Knotts. Betty was a graduate of Pennville High School. She married Luster R. Kunkel on Wednesday, March 21, 1945, in Wells County; he passed away on Aug. 1, 1973. She worked at CTS in Berne for 35 years. Betty was a member of the Montpelier American Legion Auxiliary Millard Brown Post #156. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, crafting and mowing the lawn. She also enjoyed traveling on cruises, loved getting her hair fixed, and spending casual Fridays with her friend Nina Stultz. She was known for always calling and checking in on her family and friends.

She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Sondra J. Miller of Montpelier, Connie J. Bales of Montpelier; grandchildren, Tammy (Eddie) Hodge of Edinburgh, Ind., Tony (Jennifer) Miller of Montpelier, Les (Carol) Bales of Warren, Sherri Bale of Montpelier; great-grandchildren, Shanda Miller, Manual Hodge, Zach Hodge, Kalesay Bales, L.J. Bales, Terry Miller and Jase Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Luster R. Kunkel; siblings, Alma Idlewine, Delores Strait and Eugene Knotts; and son in law, Terry Miller.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home,109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Jerrod Kunkel and Charles McClain officiating. Visitation will be held on hour before service. Burial will follow next to her husband in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pennville Fire Department/ First Responders, P.O. Box 252, Pennville, IN 47369.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

