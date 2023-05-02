Timothy Eugene Arnold, 65, of rural Linn Grove passed away at 2:23 a.m. on May 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by family after a long battle of cancer.

Tim was born on Jan. 25, 1958, in Wells County, Ind. to the late Max Arnold and Barbara (Cross) Osborn, and stepfather Robert Osborn.

Tim was a 1976 graduate of Norwell High School. While in high school, Tim played football and was an active 4-H member where he showed cattle raised on his family farm. After high school Tim worked at Franklin Electric (WEG) for 43 years.

He married Debbie Simon on Nov. 6, 1976, at the West Missionary Church. Tim was a middle school girls basketball coach for 2 years at South Adams. He also coached pee-wee football and basketball. Tim was also an ASA umpire for over 10 years. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and in his spare time loved to work on antique tractors.

Tim is survived by his wife Debbie of Linn Grove and a son, Michael (Deborah) Arnold of Linn Grove. He was a loving “Pee-Paw” to 5 grandchildren: Hannah, Courtney, Cassidy, Bryce, and Brittney Arnold. Tim is also survived by 3 sisters Marilyn Buckland of Minn., Tami (Tom) Sealscott of Monroeville, and Mary Jo and the late Jim Johnson of Bluffton; along with a stepmother, Shirley Arnold of Bluffton; and 3 stepbrothers Randy (Linda) Penrod of Bluffton, Keith Penrod of Okla., and Dave (Julie) Penrod of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the West Missionary Church in Berne with Pastor Keith Rupp officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the family for medical and funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.