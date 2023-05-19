TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-23-0011-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $124,419.89

Cause No. 90C01-2211-MF-000040

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: Cody L. Hunter and United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 1:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 27 North, Range 12 East, Lancaster Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter found per record witness; thence Westerly 1279.0 feet along the North line of said Southeast Quarter to a PK nail found, which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing Westerly 155.0 feet along said North line to a PK nail found; thence Southerly, deflecting left 89 degrees 58 minutes, 205.05 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake found; thence Easterly deflecting left 90 degrees 00 minutes, 155.0 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake found, thence Northerly, deflecting left 90 degrees 00 minutes, 205.21 feet to the place of beginning, containing 0.73 acres and also being tract Number 84 of the unrecorded plat of North Oaks Subdivision recorded in Misc. Record 43, page 481.

Commonly Known as: 2724 E 250 N, BLUFFTON, IN 46714-9207

Parcel No. 90-05-21-501-084.000-010

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Krista Markley,

Phone: 260/824.3426

Township of property location: Lancaster

Common street address of property: 2724 E 250 N, Bluffton, IN 46714-9207

Property Tax ID: 90-05-21-501-084.000-010

Attorney: BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 099317F04

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

