Project: Fawn Meadows, Section 1 Subdivision

Summary: Along State Road #1 and Davis Road in the Town of Ossian, Indiana. The project shall consist of a 51 Lot residential subdivision. The subdivision bid items would consist of sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water lines, site grading, erosion control, road construction, etc.

General Plans and Specifications: Complete digital project bidding documents are available via email request to brett@mlswebsite.us. No paper copies will be provided by the Owner.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, May 10, 2024, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Bids: Bids may be submitted via mail prior to May 30th, 2024, are to be submitted to Miller Land Surveying, 221 Tower Dr., Monroe, IN 46772. Bids may also be hand delivered, prior to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31st,2024, the day of Bid Opening, to the Ossian Town Hall, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN. All bids must be submitted to The Biggs Group – Ideal Builders by 10:00 a.m., Friday May 31st, 2024, to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. All bids shall be in sealed envelopes bearing the Project title, “Fawn Meadows Subdivision” and include the name and address of the bidder. All bids shall include a fully completed and executed Contractor’s Bid Packet, prepared by MLS. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud at Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, at 10:00 a.m., May 31st, 2024. The Biggs Group reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Biggs Group will take bids received under advisement, and that a determination may be made by June 10th, 2024.

By: Jack Johnson, Director of Construction

The Biggs Group – Ideal builders

oj, nb 5/2, 5/9

hspaxlp