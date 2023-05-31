Everett N. “Vic” Carney, 92, of rural Hartford City, died at his residence at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was born Tuesday, June 10, 1930, in Montpelier, to Claude Carney and Pearl Thelma Smith Carney. He married Carolyn Hock April 27, 1951, in Lewisburg, Ohio. His wife survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Denise (Carl) Carender of Gas City, Diane (Sam) Brannon of Muncie, and Vicki (Dan) Daugherty of Dunkirk, and eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Carney; an infant daughter, Deborah Carney; one grandchild; and a brother, Robert Carney.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

