Ted J. Shake, 85, Warren, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Knox County Ind. on May 23, 1937 to the late Floyd and Zella (Lawyer) Shake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Fred Shake and Don Shake; his wife, Alma Fern Shake; and his son, Terry Shake.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Shake; children, Anthony W. Smith, Nikki L. (David) Jones, Cynthea A. (Thomas) Hauck, Jennifer (Robert) Carter, Jimmy Asher, Tim Shake, Tami Arreguin, Chad Shake; his stepchildren, Gwen Peters, Jeff Jester (Teresa), Mondi Hill (Joe), Carrie Hill (Jeffery), and Mike Ford (Kama).

A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Couch officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.