Rex “Doug” Riesen, age 73, of Vera Cruz, passed away Thursday evening, April 14, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Doug was born in Decatur on Oct. 19, 1949, to Rex and Doris (Richards) Riesen of Keystone. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Lora Jane Clanin in Bluffton on Sept. 16, 1972. She preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2006. Doug is survived by his companion, Becky (Bercot) Muhlenkamp of Vera Cruz.

A 1967 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Doug went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1971. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Doug went to work at Franklin Electric, which later became Bluffton Motor Works, for almost 50 years, before retiring.

Doug was known as a do-it-yourself person who could fix or build anything. He loved spending time in his barn working on small engines and vehicles. Doug loved Dr. Pepper, enjoyed watching old westerns, and was an IU basketball fan. He loved his dog, “Chumly”, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his companion, Becky Muhlenkamp, Doug is survived by two sons, Jason Riesen (Keri LaFevers) of Vera Cruz, and Brian (Kaylee) Riesen of Mount Zion; a daughter, Amy (Rick) Douglas of Warren; eight grandchildren, Quillen, Kylie, Katie, Courtney, Jace, Ellie, Ryder, and Hudson; three great-grandchildren, Jesselin, Axel, and Waylon; three sisters, Jackie Whitcomb (Perry Hanlin) of Balbec, Vicki Riesen of Geneva, and Toni Riesen of Portland; and a brother, Randy Riesen (Melanie Morningstar) of Geneva.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin -— Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a private graveside service at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

