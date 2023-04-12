Rachel “Ray” Thompson, 43, a beloved mother, sister, and friend, who died on April 2, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Born and raised in Bluffton, Rachel was the daughter of the late John and Harriett (Tonner) Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Erika Baller. Rachel is survived by her loving daughter, Kylee Thompson of Union City, Ind.; a sister, Carmen (Todd) Allen of Indianapolis; and a brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Baller of Jackson, Tenn.

Rachel was a compassionate and dedicated healthcare professional. She began her career as an EMT and went on to become a Licensed Practical nurse. Known for her big smile and infectious laughter, “Ray,” as she was affectionately called, had an uncanny ability to brighten any room she entered and was known as “Ray of Sunshine.” Her warmth and kindness will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A true animal lover, Rachel had a special affinity for pets of all kinds. She grew up around horses and developed a lifelong passion for equestrian activities. She also loved motorcycles, often hitting the open road to attend fundraising rallies. Rachel’s nurturing spirit made her a favorite among children, who were instinctively drawn to her magnetic personality. She had a remarkable talent for connecting with young ones, making her presence a joy for children and parents alike.

Per Rachel’s request, no public services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rachel’s memory may be made to Bi-County Services.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.