Perry “Danny” Wagoner, 76, of Hartford City, died at 1:15 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 in Hartford City. He was born Wednesday, July 17, 1946, in Marion.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Daniel (Denise) Wagoner, North Port, Fla., Richard DeWayne (Deanna) Wagoner, Hartford City; brother Bob Wagoner, Montpelier; sisters Susan Sills, Bluffton, Nancy Frampton, Bluffton, Dianne Bustos, Bluffton; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Henry “Pete” Wagoner; mother, Clara (Miller) Wagoner; companion, Martha Hartley; and sister, Joan Williams.

The viewing will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN., April 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Danny’s life will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Tim Williams officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the US Marine Corps. Inurnment will take place in the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.