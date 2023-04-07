Paul W. Dolby, 75, of Poneto, passed away Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Ft. Wayne.

Paul was born in Bluffton, on Dec. 20, 1947, to Wayne W. and Grace E. (Mossburg) Dolby, both parents preceded him in death. Paul was a graduate of Southern Wells High School class of 1967.

He worked for Franklin Electric in Bluffton, retiring in 2019 after 45 years. Paul enjoyed working on cars, antique tractors and lawn mowers, making visits to Tennessee to see family, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by a son, Jeff (Holly) Dolby of Columbia City, Ind.; a sister; Mary Thomas of Tracy City, Tenn.; three grandsons, Dalton A. Dolby, Drake J. Dolby, and Jordan D. (Erica Bruno) Myers; and one great-grandchild, Hannah N. Myers.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, David L. Dolby; and a brother-in-law; Donnie R. Thomas.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin — Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Alan Crull will officiate. Burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials can be made to Stillwater Hospice in Ft. Wayne.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.