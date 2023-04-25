Damon B. Marquart, 19, formally of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, April 17, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne.

Damon was born in Ft. Wayne on Nov. 12, 2003. He is survived by his parents, Diana M. Marquart (John Miller) of Bluffton and Dustin B. (Sarah) Johnson of Ft. Wayne.

He was employed with Local 213, working as a flagger on a road crew in Fort Wayne. Damon enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to music, playing basketball, drawing, and working with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Brittany D. (Kain) Vaughn of Bluffton, Alisha M. Marquart of Jacksonville, Fla., and Alexis Norris of Ft. Wayne; a brother, Justin Johnson of Fort Wayne; grandparents, Nancy (Michael) Taylor of Manitou Beach, Mich., Michael (Barbara) Marquart of Pierceton, Ind.; and his great-grandmother, Joan Sauer of Pierceton, Ind.; and five nephews, Zayne, Zavier, Zayben, Brayden, and Ziedon.

Damon was preceded in death by a sister, Halie R. Marquart; and his grandmother, Christine Johnson.

Receiving of friends will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Karna Calvisky will officiate.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Damon’s memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

