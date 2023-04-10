Catherine Ann Fisher, 77, of Uniondale, Ind. peacefully passed away on April 7th, 2023, after an extended illness. Cathy was born on August 11, 1945 in Bluffton and was the second daughter of Charles Clifford Lipkey and Helen (Kumfer) Lipkey.

Cathy grew up on the family farm near Uniondale and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1963. On Aug. 21, 1965 she wed Tommy Lynn Fisher at Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Uniondale. Cathy worked in accounting at Lincoln Life, the K-Mart warehouse, and K&K Insurance in Fort Wayne.

Cathy and Tom raised their children Robin, Amy, and Todd on the family farm. Cathy enjoyed doing yard work, preparing food for the family, and attending Norwell athletic events. When not at home she enjoyed her time at Lake James boating and enjoying time with the family. During retirement she and Tom loved traveling to Ariz. and Fla. in the winter months. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Cathy was a follower of Christ and rededicated her life in 2014. It was then that she was baptized on Mother’s Day at the Markle Church of Christ surrounded by family and friends. She found great joy in the fellowship and community at Markle Church and attended her Sunday school class regularly.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom; their three children, Robin (Jerome) Tourney of Uniondale, Amy (Greg) VanMeter of Fort Wayne, Todd (April) Fisher of Zionsville; a sister Kay (Jack) Desjardins of Fort Wayne; and her grandchildren Joshua (Paige) VanMeter, Carlie VanMeter, Tyler VanMeter, Sarah and Jacob Tourney, and Aaron and Jonathan Fisher. Tom and Cathy’s nieces and nephews were also considered part of the immediate family.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Helen Lipkey; her sister Becky Swoverland; and brother Jim Lipkey.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 21023 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Duggan officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joy Class at Markle Church of Christ, 455 East Morse Street, Markle, IN, 46770, or Agristewards, 3490 North 500 East, Lebanon, IN, 46052, Agristewards.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Fisher family at www.thomarich.com