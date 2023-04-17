Alberta “Colleen” McCormick, 94, passed away Friday evening, April 14, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Bluffton. Prior to moving to Bluffton in late 2020, she resided in Murray for over 60 years.

She was born Jan. 25,1929, in Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Henry and Edith Rose (Palmer) Compton.

A 1948 graduate of P.A. Allen High School in Bluffton, Colleen worked at the Nowak’s Progress Store, Hook’s Market in Murray, and was well known for working at the candy counter at G.C. Murphy Store in Bluffton. She came out of retirement to work at the Pretzels, Inc. Outlet Store in Bluffton until she was 80 years old. Her greatest joy was raising her family and was always in the kitchen cooking for her family. She will always be remembered for her famous oatmeal cookies! Colleen was a member of the Buncoettes, and continued to shoot dice until they disbanded after a 60-year run.

On June 13, 1956, Colleen and Kenneth “Dean” McCormick were married in Richmond. He preceded her in death on May 17, 1986. Through their years together, Dean and Colleen created a treasure trove of memories with a large group of friends who became more like family.

She is survived by her children; Bob (Penney) Burns of Bluffton, Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Ohio, Tim (Lisa) McCormick of Bluffton, Tammy (Andy) Wenning of Craigville, and Cindy Bates of Ossian; along with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She is also survived by a special niece and dear friend, Peggy Blevins of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean; a son, David D. “Foot” McCormick; and a daughter, Debra A. McCormick. She was the last surviving of her family of 8 siblings, who preceded her in death: John Compton, Delbert Compton, Mable Louise Jines, Clarence “Hap” Compton, Joe Compton, Nellie Compton, and Robert Compton.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Colleen’s memory to Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne or the Wells County Food Bank.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.