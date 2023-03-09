Rodney Lohr, 58, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1965, in Fort Wayne to Robert R. and Nancy D. (Hitzfield) Lohr. Rodney graduated from Paul Harding High School with the class of 1984. He was a long-haul truck driver, which allowed him to see the country. He loved sports and was happiest when he was outside with his two dogs, Grizzly and Missy.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy, and sister, Pam (Bob) Flory, both of New Haven, along with a daughter, Emera M. Lohr, and a granddaughter, Myla (Lohr) Rodgers, both of Fort Wayne.

Rodney is preceded in death by his father, Robert.

As per Rodney’s request, no services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

