The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is developing plans for a proposed bridge replacement project near the City of Montpelier, Blackford County, Indiana. The project will take place on County Road (CR) 600 West over Salamonie River, 0.10 mile North of CR 900 South in Wells County.

The primary purpose of this project is to address the deficiencies of Wells County Bridge No. 54 (Structure #90-00054/NBI #9000043) and to improve the structure’s condition ratings to at least 7 (good) of 9 for all bridge elements. The secondary purpose of the project is to eliminate the overtopping of the intersection of CR 600 W and CR 900 S resulting from Salamonie River floodwaters and to perpetuate vehicular traffic and emergency services along CR 900 W and CR 600 W during 100-year flooding events.

The primary need for this project stems from the advanced deterioration of the existing structure (Structure #90-00054/NBI #9000043) carrying CR 600 West over Salamonie River. The deck/wearing surface is composed of a bituminous asphalt surface with a maximum depth of 3 inches at the profile grade and is rated a 5 (fair) of 9. Steel bridge railing is present. The superstructure has minor spalls and rust stains on the box beams and is rated a 5 (fair) of 9. Substructure units consist of spill-through end bents and hammerhead piers and is rated a 6 (satisfactory) of 9. The channel/channel protection consists of varmint activity at the north end bent and large channel debris piles at both piers. The channel is rated a 5 (fair) of 9. A secondary need for the project stems from the frequent overtopping of the intersection of CR 600 W and CR 900 S by Salamonie River floodwaters, resulting in impassible conditions for vehicular traffic and emergency services.

Proposed work includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge deck, wearing surface, beams, and railings. In addition, the rebuilding of the wingwalls, and removal of piers 2-5 to be replaced with 2 piers. The proposed superstructure is a 3-span prestressed concrete box beam bridge widened to a 30-foot clear roadway and 241-foot by ¾-inch out-to-out bridge floor. The proposed rehabilitation includes placement of riprap in the channel for erosion and scour protection. Also, the scope includes raising the road profile of CR 600 W by approximately 2 feet along with installation of two reinforced concrete box structures, both measuring 18 feet by 8 feet, to eliminate the overtopping of CR 900 S during 100-year flood events. Work along CR 600 W would extend 370 feet north and 935 feet south of the structure.

The proposed construction of this project will acquire 1.35 acre of new permanent right-of-way and 0.05 acre of temporary right-of-way.

The project is expected to take 12 months to complete. The maintenance of traffic (MOT) plan proposes a road and bridge closure of approximately 9 months and a detour utilizing CR 600 W, SR 18, SR 3, and SR 218. The detour will result in approximately 16.14 miles of additional travel. Other local roads may be used by local traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. School corporations and emergency services will be notified of closures prior to construction. The proposed start of construction is 2024.

The cost associated with this project is approximately $4,049,250 which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way, and construction with both federal and local funds anticipated to be used. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and INDOT have agreed this project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion (CE) Level 2 environmental document. Preliminary design plans along with the CE are available for review at the following locations:

1. Wells County Highway Department (1600 W. Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714)

2. USI Consultants, Inc. Website (https://www.usiconsultants.com/des-1902846/)

All interested persons may request a public hearing be held and/or express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Shampaygne Jeffries, (317) 646-3146, 8415 E 56th St. Indianapolis, IN 46216, sjeffries@usiconsultants.com) on or before March 29, 2023. Project documents can be mailed upon request.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in alternative formats are encouraged to contact the Wells County Highway Department for the arrangement and coordination of services. Please contact Nate Rumschlag, (260) 824-6430, chengineer@wellscounty.org. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in another language are encouraged to contact the Wells County Highway Department.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Project Development Public Involvement Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on July 7, 2021.

