Michael P. Shadle, 78, of Shelbyville, formerly of Montpelier, Zionsville, and Paoli, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Major Health Partners Hospital in Shelbyville. He was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Muncie.

He married Carolyn (Dixon) Shadle Oct. 15, 1981 in Paoli, Ind.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Dixon) Shadle, Shelbyville; son, Michael (Mick) Shadle, Shelbyville; daughters, Tamara Ifon, Shelbyville, Rebecca Schaper, Columbia City, Chelsi (Paul) Stewart, Shelbyville; sister, Connie J. (Ralph) Warner, Poneto; niece, Melissa (Tripp) Powell; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman LeRoy Shadle; mother, Doris Mae (Ruble) Shadle; and infant sister, Julie Shadle.

There will not be any calling or service.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.