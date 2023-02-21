Fred “Sonny” Trent, 82, formally of Craigville, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loving family.

The son of Russell and Alma (Trent) Nichols, Sonny was born on Dec. 31, 1940, in Jackson, Ky. He worked at Food Marketing and worked at the Craigville Garage, helping to deliver appliances. Sonny was an active member of the Faith Baptist Church in Berne, and loved attending Gospel sings and reading his Bible.

On Jan. 26, 1962, Sonny and Mary Jane (Adams) Trent were married in Waltersville, Ky. They have shared the last 61 year of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Ossian, along with two children, William Fred Trent and Tracye Trent-Castdollar, and two grandchildren.

Sonny was one of six children, and is also survived by his siblings; Brenda (Ron) Vore of Zena, Ohio, Treva (Jim) Betz of rural Poneto, Russell (Mary Jane) Nichols, Jr. of Berne, Janet (Keith) Fuller of Bluffton, and Glenn (Janet) Nichols of Linn Grove.

Visitation will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take at 3 p.m. after the visitation at the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church of Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.