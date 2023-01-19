Velma F. Souers, 86, of Liberty Township in Wells County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Hospital on Randallia in Fort Wayne.

Velma was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Liberty Township, to Virgil and Audra Bardsley Jones. She graduated from Warren High School in 1954 and married Sebert L. Souers March 21, 1954, in Warren.

She started working at Heritage Pointe as a teenager and also worked at the Schultz Café. She would later work as a cook at Liberty Township and then at Southern Wells when they were consolidated and then at Caylor Nickel as the business account manager. Velma was the office manager at Sun Control Center for 10 years before retiring in May of 2002.

She was also a charter member of the Captain William Wells Chapter of the D.A.R. and a charter member of the Blackford-Wells Genealogical Society. Velma was a 71-year member of Warren’s First Baptist Church, where she was the organist for decades. Velma was a remarkable historian. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, and keeping in touch with family and friends on Facebook. She worked with the family on the farm.

Velma considered her time camping with Sebert as some of the best times in her life.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Audra Jones; her husband, Sebert Souers; her daughter, Marsha Werling; her sister, Naomi Martin; and her brothers, Harold Jones and Dean Jones.

Loving survivors include her children, Emily (Bob) Bothast of Keystone and Bruce Souers of Warren; three grandchildren, Brad (Elizabeth) Bothast of Uniondale, Sarah Bothast (fiancee Gradey Hicks) of Winona Lake, and Nathan (Amanda) Helms of Calera, Ala.; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Helms, Riley Helms and Avery Helms.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at First Baptist Church, 727 N. Wayne St. in Warren, from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. A funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, with Pastor Rusty Strickler officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: First Baptist Church of Warren

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.