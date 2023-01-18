Nicole Rachelle (Meyer) Sprankles, 49 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Nikki was born on Feb. 7, 1973 in Fort Wayne, to Gene L. & Jane A. (Hench) Meyer.

She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1991 where she excelled in academics, cross county, track and gymnastics. Growing up, Nikki enjoyed snow skiing and spending summers at Clear Lake with her family.

She graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in technical Graphics in the spring of 1996. Nikki worked at Dana Corporation and General Electric in Fort Wayne.

On Sept. 14, 1996, Nicole married Jerry Lee Sprankles and together had two children.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed attending her children’s athletic events and visiting with neighbors and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Jane A. Meyer of Bluffton, her children; Nicholas Gene Sprankles, who attends Purdue University in Fort Wayne, and Leslie Sprankles, currently at Indiana University in Kokomo. She is also survived by a sister, Margaux (Theodore) Johnson of Fort Wayne.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gene L. Meyer and grandparents; Karl Joseph & Flossie (Hardy) Hench, Alvie William & Marguerite (Myers) Meyer.

A private family service will be held. In remembering Nikki’s spirit of always being quick to help others, the family requests that instead of sending flowers or gifts, that you complete a random act of kindness for someone who is in need.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.