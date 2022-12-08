Roger Keith Moore, Jr. 56 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 09, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 26, 1965, to Roger and Edna (Spears) Moore in Waco, Texas.

Roger served in the Army National Guard from 1984 to 1987. He loved hunting, fishing, reading, NASCAR, and his family. He took great pleasure in making those around him laugh with his outrageous tales. He attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Edna.

Roger is survived by his father, Roger Moore Sr of Somerville, Texas; his siblings, Angela (Doug) McCormick of Liberty Center, Brian Harris of Decatur, and Joyce (John) Gerber of Bluffton; nephews Michael Harris, Dakota Harris, Dominic Harris, Jackson Harris, Charlie Harris, Alex (Lindsey) Gerber, Conner (Courtney) Gerber; nieces Ebony Bowlin, Elizabeth McCormick, and Allison Gerber, and great nephew and niece Preston Gerber and MaKensie Gerber. He is also survived by large extended families in Texas and Amity, Ariz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Memorials may be made in his memory to Sonlight Wesleyan Church and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.