Margaret June Ash, 100, of Warren, died at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born June 18, 1922, in Warren, to Jesse Arnold and Nellie May Hoffman Arnold. She married Vere B. Ash April 1, 1947 in Van Buren. Her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Anthony Stults of Huntington; two daughters, Sandra (Randal) Griffith of Middleton, Ind., and Susan (Brian) Stern of Winchester, Ind.; and seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Marjorie Kieler and Ruth Ann Crain, and two brothers, Jesse Arnold and Robert Arnold.

June’s family will be having a private graveside service at the Masonic Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.