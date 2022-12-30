Joyce A. Dafforn Dettmer, 77 of Fort Wayne and formerly of Ossian, died Sat., Dec., 24, 2022 at her home.

Joyce was born on May 1, 1945 in Huntington, a daughter of Donald Earl and Esther Eileen Reed Krick. She was preceded in death by her father.

She was united in marriage to Kirby Dafforn on July 20, 1963, he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1988. She later married Rex “Duke” VanZant on March 17, 1994, he preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2016. She then married Galen Dettmer on March 24, 2018, Galen survives.

She is survived by her children, Brent (Manju) Dafforn and Kriss Kohart; five grandchildren; three great-grand children; two step-children and four step-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Mon., Jan. 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. Markle, Indiana.

Funeral Services will take place on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. There will be one hour of visitation before the service.

Internment will take place in the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.