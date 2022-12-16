Jeanne Buck, 86, of Bluffton, and formerly of Niles, Mich., passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Jeanne was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to the late Lonnie and Norene (Hoover) Freeze in Manchester, Tenn. Jeanne graduated from Niles High School in 1954 and on Aug. 24, 1957, she wed the love of her life, Owen L. Buck. Together, Jeanne and Owen had three children.

Jeanne worked for many years at National Standard and attended Niles Church of Christ. Along with husband, Owen, she served friends and neighbors wherever they went. She loved spending time at home baking, decorating and watching Notre Dame football.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Buck; son, Bruce Buck; siblings, Glenn Freeze, Gail Matthews and Tim Freeze.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Charles (Tiffiney) Buck of St. Joseph, Mich. and Loni (Steve) Baker of Bluffton; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Vergon of Buchanan, Mich.; sister-in-law, Linda Freeze of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Visitation was held Tuesday and services were held Wednesday of this week at Brown Funeral Home in Niles, Mich.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jeanne’s memory may do so to The Paralyzed Veterans of America located at P.O. Box 758542, Topeka, Kan., 66675.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at www.brownfuneralhomeniles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services.