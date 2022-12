Glenda Heyerly, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. Receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life service will follow immediately at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s edition of the News-Banner.