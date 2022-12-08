Evelyn L. Mertz, 86, of Bluffton, passed away at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on Friday, June 19, 1936, in Poasttown, Ohio.

She is survived by daughters, Rhonda Moser, Geneva, Wanda Jack, Bluffton; Stepson Michael Nelson, Covington, Ind.; Grandchildren, Maria Bailey, Craigville, Ind., Leon Moser, Geneva, Steven Moser, Ore., Evie Lane, Ariz., Darian Lane, Carmel; 14 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents George Warmoth and Helen (Mobley) Warmoth; husband Roger Mertz; and daughter Lillian Lane .

There will be no calling or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.