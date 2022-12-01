Eli M. Schwartz, infant, of Monroe, was stillborn at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his father and mother, Sam P. Schwartz and Mary A. Zook Schwartz; two sisters, Miriam Schwartz and Mary Schwartz; and three brothers, Jonathon Schwartz, Pete Schwartz, and Joseph Schwartz. His immediate family all resides in the Monroe area. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Elizabeth Schwartz, and his maternal grandparents, Aaron and Mary Zook of Switzerland County, Ind.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Schwartz, and his grandmother, Elizabeth Schwartz.

Burial was at the Winchester Cemetery in Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva is in charge of arrangements.

