David L. Sharpe, 67, of Montpelier, died at 2:42 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1955, in Wells County.

Survivors include his daughters, Rhonda Kershner, Montpelier, Angie Sharpe, North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Felicia Baxter, Wabash, Tyler Sharpe, Bluffton, Marissa Kershner, Bluffton; great-grandson, Brysen Sharpe, North Port, Fla.; sister, Sherry Heron, Montpelier; and brother, John Heron, Liberty Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nile A. Sharpe; mother, Elizabeth Justine (Brickley) Heron; great-granddaughter, Harper Steed; and brother, Mike Brickley.

A gathering will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be no services

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.