Darrell L. “Poncho” Velasquez Sr., 70, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Darrell was born in Marion Mar. 19, 1952. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurilio “Johnny” Velasquez, and his mother, Anna Watkins Hardin.

Darrell served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1972 until 1974, stationed in Norfolk, Va. He worked at Simpson Industries (which later became Metaldyne LLC) in Bluffton for almost 30 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and golfing, but most of all, he loved to fish.

Survivors include two sons, Darrell Velasquez Jr. of Warsaw and Shawn (Missy) Velasquez of Bluffton; a daughter, Karie Velasquez of Bluffton; his stepmother, Helen Velasquez of Bluffton; two sisters, Sharon Stone of Berne and Diane (Paul) Hopkins of North Webster; a brother, Dale Velasquez of Oklahoma; a half-sister, Kathy White of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Nathan, and Leah Velasquez, Myles Velasquez, and Layne and Kale Seslar; and with one great-grandson, Nikolai Riley.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Greg and Bruce Velasquez, and his stepfather, Milton Hardin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with Steve Sutton officiating. Military rites will immediately follow, conducted by American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the U.S. Army honor guard. Private burial will be at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

