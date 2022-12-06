Bryan Michael Beck, 45 of Ossian, passed away at his home Nov. 22, 2022.

Bryan was born Jan. 5, 1977, to Richard Beck and Elaine Keys. Bryan was an avid reader and movie collector and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bryan is survived by his wife Renae Beck and daughter Faith Beck of Ossian, his mother Elaine Keys of Ossian, and his father Richard (Paula) Beck of Bluffton. Also surviving are his father-in-law Dennis (Karen) Stanley of Ossian, his brother-in-law Ryan (Liz) Stanley of Decatur, and two nephews and one great nephew.

Services will be held at the Ossian Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts St. in Ossian. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, two memorials have been set up — to the Faith Beck College Fund and to the Thyroid Cancer Foundation. Checks for either memorial fund should be made out to Renae Beck and sent to her at 402 Greenwood Trail, Ossian, IN 46777