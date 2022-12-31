Barbara “Jone” Grover Smith, 82, of Warren, died at her home at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with her family at her side.

She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Wells County to Omer Verl Grover and Orah Etheleen Culp Grover. She married James Edward Smith Sept. 19, 1958, in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death May 1, 2010.

Survivors include four daughters, Cammy Ackley of Warren, Trudy (Mike) Murray of Warren, Robin (Todd) Cunningham of Liberty Center, and Kelly (Todd) Knowles of Liberty Center; a son, Toby (Tammy) Smith of Warren; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jim Grover, Bill Grover, and Cindy Valentine, all of Bluffton, and Carolyn Garman of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two siblings, Etheleen Buchanan and Jerry Grover.

A private graveside service will be held at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

The Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.