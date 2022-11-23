Robert “Bob” L. Shutt, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 20, 2022, at Majestic Care in New Haven.

Bob was born in Fort Wayne on June 4, 1937, to Fred N. and Hattie Mae (Archbold) Shutt. He married Anna K. Marquardt in Ossian on Oct. 24, 1959. She preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2017.

Bob graduated from Ossian High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 until 1958. After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, he worked various jobs, including at International Harvester, until getting a job as a truck painter at Indiana Michigan Power Co. As part of a promotion, Bob received his associate degree and continued to serve as a draftsman at Indiana Michigan Power Co. until retiring around the year 2000.

Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #241 in Waynedale. He enjoyed flying and in his free time he enjoyed racing and building model airplanes.

Survivors include two sons, Brian (Beth) Shutt of Ossian, and Andrew (Mary) Shutt of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Schenkel, Caleb Shutt and Mollie Shutt; two step-grandchildren, Jason (Charliene) Herstad and Jennifer (Matthew) Huff; along with four step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bragge.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post #241 of Waynedale. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Semper Fi and America’s Fund or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

