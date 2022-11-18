Rex E. Biberstine, 73, of Bluffton passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Rex was born on June 4, 1949, in Bluffton to Eugene D. & Norma A. (Wolfe) Biberstine. He graduated from Bluffton High School and served in the United Sates Army, during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971.

Rex was a certified locksmith and owned and operated Rex Biberstine’s Engraving for many years. Growing up, Rex attended the Mulberry Street Wesleyan Church with his family.

Rex is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene & Norma, along with a sister Vicki S. Bell.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Gene Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery with military honors by the United State Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton Honor Guard.

Visitation hours will be held from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials May be made the American Legion Post #111- Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.