Rex A. Athan was born on Jan. 31, 1936 in Poneto to Mark and Eunice Athan. The values reflected by Rex throughout his life were shaped by a close, loving family that encouraged hard work, loyalty, humility, gratitude, laughter and a strong Christian faith.

After graduating from Bluffton High School, where he excelled in athletics, he attended and graduated from Butler University. While there, Rex enjoyed being part of the Bulldog baseball team under coach, Tony Hinkle.

Following graduation, Rex served in the Indiana National Guard. After completing his service, he began a fourteen year career teaching and coaching high school students and athletes.

In 1973, he decided to move into the financial services industry, joining Lincoln National in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Rex applied his determination and strong work ethic and quickly achieved success. This success, as well as his teaching and coaching skills, led him to an opportunity in California where he was asked to manage a group of financial professionals. Rex’s leadership stood out and he was asked to lead CFB, the Lincoln division responsible for growing the retirement business in the California Hospitals.

For over 20 years Rex mentored new and experienced financial advisers, helping them to build successful careers. He was a servant leader and led by example. Putting people first and always doing the right thing was Rex’s signature. The final chapter in his professional career began in 2005, when he and his daughter, Julie, partnered to form Briowealth, an independent financial planning firm, where they worked closely together until his retirement in 2021.

His career led Rex from Ind. to Calif. and finally to N.C. But, regardless of location, one thing remained constant – Rex’s commitment and dedication to helping and uplifting everyone he met. He made a difference in every life he touched.

Perhaps the only thing Rex was more passionate about was his adoration for his wife, Karen Athan (Santon), and their children, grandchildren and son-in-law. Rex and Karen shared a special and rare kind of love that was beautiful to behold and a blessing to all who encountered it.

This Hoosier boy was a model of integrity, kindness, generosity, humor and unselfishness. His humility would never allow him to admit it to himself, but he was an inspiration in so many ways. Rex’s gentle soul and dimpled smile will be missed by everyone who knew him especially Karen, his precious bride of almost 62 years, along with his children Julie (Rich Newcomb) and John, his grandchildren, Zoë and Elijah Rex, his brother Don (Linda) Athan and sister Mary Ann (Ronald Smith), extended family and many, many friends.

A service celebrating Rex’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North. A dinner reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Rex Athan to: North East of the Well, 2025 Newport Blvd. Suite 110, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, or online at northeastofthewell.org/give.