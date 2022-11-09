Nora A. LaVine, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022, at her residence.

Nora was born in Bluffton on Oct. 26, 1948, to Eugene and Joan (Reiff) Mendenhall. Her mother survives in Bluffton. Nora married Daniel “Dan” LaVine at Six Mile Church in Bluffton on Sept. 6, 1969; he survives.

A 1967 graduate of Bluffton Harrison High School, Nora first worked in the pathology lab at Caylor Nickel Clinic. She continued to work at the hospital as a cashier in the business office, then in volunteer services for a total of 40 years, until retiring in 2012.

Nora was a long-time active member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. She helped organize Relay for Life and also was a member of the Wells County Extension Homemakers Club. She was an avid I.U. basketball fan, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, doing puzzles, reading, collecting owls and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

In addition to her mother and husband, Nora is survived by two daughters, Chelley (Kedric) LaVine-Miller and Tracey King, both of Bluffton; a brother, Ron Mendenhall of Post Falls, Idaho; a sister, Laura Bolinger of Balbec; five grandchildren, Hayley (Jeremiah) Wilfong, Kyle (Maizy) King, Shayna (Bailey Cuellar) Dudley, Kedric (Casey) King and Kalynn (Garrett) Adkins; along with 14 great-grandchildren, Malachi, Maxxwell, Maveryk, Jacie, Halie, Emery, MacKenzie, Madyson, Micah, Boston, Beau, Paislee, Waylon and Kaiden.

In addition to her father, Nora was preceded in death by a son, Nathan LaVine.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11th, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Brandon Kelley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.