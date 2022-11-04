Judith Ann Roberson was born in Fairmount, Ind. on Sept. 13, 1942.

Her mother Ruth and father Dale Luginbill later moved to Bluffton where they were city residents the remainder of their lives. In Bluffton, Judy attended Bluffton High School where she graduated as salutatorian. She then studied diligently in the honors program at Ball State University where she eventually earned both her bachelors and masters degrees in elementary education.

Judith worked several years as an elementary school teacher in Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District before she moved to Houston, Texas with her husband, Ray, in 1984, but was always proud of her Hoosier roots. Judith loved singing, reading, music, family history and scrapbooking. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and firm disciple of Jesus Christ.

Judith is preceded in death by her sons, Chris and Ryan Roberson, and her dear parents. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Raymond Roberson, and her children, Elise Haney, Leanne Henderson and Timothy Roberson; grandchildren, Ally and Max Haney, Emma, Abrianna, Kayla, Camilla, Sarah and Rebekah Henderson; and siblings, Carol Curry, Phil Luginbill and Mark Luginbill.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a funeral service at the funeral home. Branch President John Symon will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Ball State University Foundation, Muncie, Ind.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East Ind. 124 Bluffton.