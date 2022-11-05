Jimmie Cagle, 85, of Montpelier, died at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

He was born Thursday, April 29, 1937, in Allock, Ky., to Melvin Cagle and Frances McConnell Cagle. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, DeWayne Cagle of Montpelier, and a brother, Doug (Sally) Cagle, also of Montpelier.

In addition to his parets, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Summer Cagle; an infant daughter, Rhonda Cagle; a brother, James Billie Cagle; and two sisters, Freda M. Thomas and Janette Cagle.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

