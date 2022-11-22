Janet K. McCollum, 62, of Bluffton, formerly of Geneva, passed away at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960, in Decatur. Janet attended school in Adams County.

Loving Survivors include several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Keith Oakley & Anita (Heiser) McCollum, and one brother.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate Janet’s life will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

