Gloria Jean White, 70, of Ossian, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Gloria was born May 28, 1952, in Bluffton, to Archie Ray Lowe and Delores Ilene Wedler Lowe. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Robert “Skip” Mabee Aug. 8, 1987; he preceded her in death in 1996. Gloria married Robert White Sept. 2, 1998; he preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2012.

In addition to her parents and her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melodie Houshoulder, and a stepson, Russell Mabee.

Survivors include two sisters, Carole Sue (Gerry) Middleton of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Darlene (Dan) Gerdom of Bluffton; a brother, Otto “Tank” (Marilyn) Lowe of Ossian; three stepdaughters, Bunny Poland and Donnetta Sherwood of Fort Wayne and Patricia Huffman of Montpelier; two stepsons, Robert (Genoveva) Mabee of Clint, Texas, and Robert (Shannon) White of Rockford, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In honor of Gloria’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.