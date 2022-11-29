Garek “Skye” A. Drayer, 16, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, unexpectedly in Bluffton.

Skye was born in Guatemala on Jan. 31, 2006, to Brian M. and Shannon D. (Compton) Drayer; both parents survive in Bluffton.

Skye was a junior at Bluffton High School, and was a member of the marching band, jazz band and concert band. Additionally, Skye worked part-time at the Bluffton Dairy Queen and was very proud of recently earning a drivers license. Skye attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton. Skye enjoyed shopping, taking selfies, spending time with friends, cooking with his grandmothers and drinking Starbucks coffee.

Skye is also survived by a brother; Davin M. Drayer of Bluffton; grandparents; Jerry and Lois Drayer and Roger and Carol Compton, both of Bluffton; several aunts and uncles and many cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Church in Bluffton, with visitation from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Tim Drayer and Chad Gerber of Bluffton officiating. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at

goodwincaleharnish.com.