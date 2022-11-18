Ervin D. Puckett, 58, of Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at the Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. His death followed a five-year fight with cancer.

Ervin was born Oct. 18, 1964, in Chicago, Ill. to Ollie Puckett Sr. and Emma Tunis Puckett.

He went to Southern Wells High School and was employed at Peyton’s Northern before moving to Tennesee in 2005.

He married Julie Mossburg July 27, 1985, in Poneto. His wife survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Jesse (Danielle) Puckett of Lascassas, Tenn., Adam Puckett of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Mathew Puckett of Smyrna, Tenn., and two granddaughters, Rylie and Avery Puckett, who live in Tennessee. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra (Shane) Bailey of Bluffton.

Ervin is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ollie Puckett Jr. and Troy Puckett; and a sister, Faye Puckett.

He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan, enjoyed music by Conway Twitty, and collected Zippo lighters.

Ervin relocated to Florida in 2018 and enjoyed the beaches and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

He was a member of Grace Bible Church in St. Petersburg, Fla., where a memorial service will be held at a later date.