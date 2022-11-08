Eloise A. Hamrick, 103, of Decatur, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Adams Woodcrest.

She was born Oct. 19, 1919, in Muskegon, Mich., to Fredrick M. Brough and Ethel Welch Brough. She married Cloyde E. Hamrick March 12, 1938, at in the Willshire Union U.B. parsonage. Her husband preceded her in death March 16, 1986.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Palmer of Bluffton, Louetta Allen of Fort Wayne, and Brenda (Richard) Else of Monroe, and 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and numerous step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Hamrick; a brother, Fred “Bud” Brough; and three sisters, Muriel Bailey, Virginia Girod, and Donna Bailey.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial will follow in the Willshire Cemetery in Willshire, Ohio.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home in Decatur. There will be additional calling one hour prior to the service on Thursday.