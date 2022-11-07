Diane Norris, 85, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Born in Wells County, she was a daughter of Argend and Aline Eichorn Denney.

Diane was a lifetime member of Fellowship Missionary Church. She enjoyed flower arranging, animals, and being outside. Diane was a Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, youth leader and she directed choirs at church.

She is survived by a daughter, Abigail Luginbill; a son, Rick (Anne) Norris; four grandchildren, Leah (Zach) Brown, Elizabeth Norris, Alexis (Mathew) Forbes, and Elijah (Alora) Norris; and two great-grandchildren, Kayson Luginbill and Parker Forbes.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; by her husband, Jon Roger Norris; a granddaughter, Emily Luginbill; a son-in-law, Gregg Luginbill; and two siblings, Harold (P.D.) Denney and Colleen (Fred) Martin.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at the Hoverstock Cemetery.

Contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com