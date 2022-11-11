Sue (Girvin) King, 91, of Bloomington, Ind. passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 28, 2022, just a day prior to her 92nd birthday.

Sue was born on Oct. 29, 1930, and lived most of her life in Markle. She was married to her husband, Lewis King, for 56 years.

Sue loved fishing, typically for Bluegill, and she and Lewie spent many vacations and summers stocking the freezer at lakes in the Upper Peninsula, Northern Mich. and southern Ind. She was an avid I.U. Basketball fan and rarely missed a game. She also loved working in the yard, although she wasn’t a big fan of the local squirrels and their penchant for the nuts in her hickory trees. Mostly, Sue loved spending time with her family, whether it was on cruises, camping, going to dinner or just sitting on the porch chatting. Her grandsons would also say she made the best beef and noodles, mac and cheese, and peanut butter cookies

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, and their beloved beagle, Pearl. She was also preceded by her father, Edward, mother, Elizabeth, who passed when she was five, and stepmother, Margret, who raised her and her siblings as her own and the only mother most of them knew. Additionally, Sue was preceded by brothers Hubert, Allen, Nile and Bryce, and sisters LouAnn and Donna Jean.

Sue is survived by her sister, Carolyn, daughter, Joie (Greg) Souder, and son, Kim (Terra) King. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Derek (Kendra) Souder, Logan Souder, Josh (Taylor) King and Gavin (Jordyn) King, and by two great-grandchildren, Nora and Lewis Souder.

Sue will be missed by friends and family, but enjoyed a wonderful, long life. Services for the immediate family will be held at a later date.