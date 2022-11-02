Alyce L. Gerber, 99, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29. 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness.

Alyce was born on Oct. 8, 1923, in Bluffton, to Charles V. and Pearlene (Miller) Campbell, both parents preceded her in death. She married Kenneth H. Gerber on Jan. 31, 1941, in Kentucky. He preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her son, Arlen K. Gerber in Sept. 2008.

Alyce is survived by a daughter; Karen (Larry) Herring of Keystone; a daughter-in-law, Marge Gerber of Bluffton; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her family, she is survived by her companion of 10 years, Willis Prichard of Ossian.

In accordance to her wishes, private family services will be held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Adams County.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.

