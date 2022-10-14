Thelma A. Yager, 96, of Ossian passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born on Feb. 6, , in Tocsin, Indiana and graduated from Ossian High School in 1944.

Thelma worked several years at the GE Dispatch Office, the Caylor-Nickel doctors’ office in Ossian, Dr. Wayne Hardin’s office in Ossian, and the Ossian State Bank.

She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian, the Red Hatter’s Club, and the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She enjoyed sewing, making graduation blankets, ceramics, and baking creative birthday cakes for the grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (John) Hartup and Linda (Jim) Hunter; six grandchildren, Laura (Tod) Green, Anne (Jeff) Ringger, Ryan (Kelly) Hartup, Bart (Sarah) Hunter, Curt Hunter, and Nick (Tina) Hunter; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dale; mother, Lena Werling; and siblings, Edmund Werling, Anita Koeneman, Richard Werling, and Dorothy Fosnaugh.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church, 8824N — Ind. 1, Ossian.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Burfiend officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.