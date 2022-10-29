Oscar L. “Bud” Frauhiger, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 26, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Bud was born in Wells County on Jan. 31, 1930, to Adam and Esther (Schaefer) Frauhiger. He married Bonnie Trullender in Bluffton on Aug. 20, 1950. Bonnie preceded him in death on May 28, 1975. Bud then married Esther McDowell in Bluffton on Nov. 26, 1976; she survives.

Known by his trucker handle as “Bud Wheel”, Bud was an over-the-road truck-driver from 1946 until 1987 and during that time he achieved one million miles driven accident free. During his 42 years of driving truck, he began his career driving for Case Dairy, and then would eventually drive for other companies, including Craig Trucking, B&L Motor Freight, Franklin Electric, and Fleetwood Motor Homes.

Bud enjoyed watersports, especially boating and teaching his kids and grandkids to ski. He boated and skied at Lake James, Dale Hollow Lake, and Lake of the Ozarks. Bud was a member of Bluffton Elks Lodge 796, and a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton, where after retirement, he enjoyed mowing the church lawn for 31 years.

Bud also enjoyed the game of golf, was an avid bowler, and could play Euchre for hours. As a golfer, he was senior league champion for several years, and as a bowler, he earned placement in the Bluffton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Bud didn’t know a stranger and would strike-up a conversation with anyone.

In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by two daughters, Boni Frauhiger of Fort Wayne, and Billi Frauhiger (fiancé Bob Jackson) of Larwill; a son, Doug McDowell of Novi, Mich.; a sister, Mindy Steiner of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Angie (Doug) Wertz, Jodi Frauhiger, Justin (Kristen) Thomas, Laura Vandersteen, Allison McDowell, and Melanie McDowell; along with four great-grandchildren, Colin Wertz, Austin Wertz, Taylor Wertz, and Gavin Frauhiger.

Aside from his first wife and parents, Bud was preceded in death by two sons, Buddy Frauhiger and infant Dani K. Frauhiger; two sisters, Ada Bushee and Evelyn Felger; and a brother, Jerry Frauhiger.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Amy Beitelschees-Albers and Pastor Fred Hasecke will officiate. There will also be a public Elks Memorial Service on Tuesday, prior to the visitation, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

To view the funeral service via Facebook Live, a link will be posted at the top of Bud’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

In honor of Bud, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, in an effort to create a lawn maintenance fund.

Online condolences may be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.