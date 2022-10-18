N. David Kelsay, 75, a lifetime resident of Montpelier, died at his home at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

He was born April 17, 1947, in Bluffton, to Nixon Winslow Kelsay and Margaret L. Kelsay. His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Margaret Kelsay of Montpelier and Ellen Louise (Allen) Lamaux of Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Sue Lampman.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com