Lionel K. Brubaker, 61, of Uniondale, passed away on Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Lionel was born in Huntington on Oct. 2, 1961, to Bill and Connie (Dalrymple) Brubaker. His mother survives in Markle. Lionel married DeLora L. “Lori” Hunnicut on June 19, 1982, at Six Mile Church in Bluffton; she survives.

A 1980 graduate of Norwell High School, Lionel received his associate degree in business from Indiana Tech and later received his Bachelor of Science degree from Taylor University. He and Lori were long-time members of Six Mile Church in Bluffton, and currently Lionel was a member and lead pastor at Clear Creek Community Church in Huntington County. He was also a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145 F. &. A.M.

Lionel worked at Lowe’s in Bluffton for the past 19 years, serving in various roles. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and also enjoyed music, watching movies, and reading. He cherished his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and mother, Lionel is survived by a daughter, Mary (Bob) Ferrick of Zanesville; a son, Ben (Hayley) Brubaker of Bluffton; a brother, Matthew (Angie) Brubaker of Huntington; three sisters, Angela (Brad) Landrum of Bippus; Pamala (Rick) Sills of Bluffton; and Amanda (Tristan) Rider of Columbia City; five grandchildren, Rachael Ferrick, Mallory Ferrick, Easton Gotschall, Rowyn Brubaker, and Hendrix Brubaker; his mother-in-law, Virginia Croy of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law, Glinda (Andy) Carnall of Bluffton.

In addition to his father, Lionel was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Octavia Nicole Brubaker.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A masonic service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home, followed immediately by the funeral service, with visitation one hour prior to the masonic service. Pastor Brian Omerso will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Creek Community Church or Northern Wells Junior Baseball League in Uniondale.

